KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Brayden Tracey scored his second goal of the game at 4:36 of overtime as the Victoria Royals edged the Prince George Cougars 3-2 on Tuesday for their first win of the Western Hockey League season.

Connor Martin kicked out 43-of-45 shots while Gannon Laroque also scored to help the Royals (1-3-1) halt a four-game skid.

Jonny Hooker had a pair of goals for the Cougars (1-3-1), who got 27 saves from Tyler Brennan.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 WINTERHAWKS 4

EVERETT, Wash. — Gage Goncalves scored once and set up two more including Ben Hemmerling's winner, and the Silvertips (8-1-0) erased a 4-2 deficit to beat Portland(4-3-2) for their third consecutive win.

---

AMERICANS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Talyn Boyko turned away 28-of-30 shots and Connor Bouchard scored the eventual winner 31 seconds into the second period as Tri-City (4-4-0) toppled Seattle (5-4-0).

---

ICE 3 BLADES 2 (OT)

REGINA — Peyton Krebs opened the scoring before setting up Owen Pederson's winner, and Carl Stankowski made 27 saves as Winnipeg (9-4-0) picked up its third straight win by slipping past Saskatoon (9-2-2), which has lost three in a row following a 10-game point streak to open the season.

---

PATS 6 BRONCOS 1

REGINA — Connor Bedard had two goals and two assists to add to his WHL scoring lead of 26 points in 13 games, and Roddy Ross stopped 20 shots as the Pats (5-6-3) downed Swift Current (3-9-1) to end a three-game skid.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.