CALGARY — The Western Hockey League has postponed eight games and suspended activities for 15 teams due to COVID-19 concerns.

The WHL said in a release Friday that the affected teams have had players and staff added to the league's COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Medicine Hat Tigers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, Victoria Royals and Winnipeg Ice are the affected teams.

Spokane's games Saturday in Seattle and Tuesday and Wednesday in Victoria have been postponed, as has Prince Albert at Edmonton and Kelowna at Prince George on Tuesday, and Calgary at Moose Jaw and Kelowna at Prince George on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the WHL has cleared the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos to resume all team activities.

“The WHL and our member clubs remain fully committed to playing through the 68-game WHL regular season schedule and playoffs,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in a release. “As we work through the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our priority continues to be to deliver a world-class development experience for WHL players, staff, and officials, and to do so in a safe and healthy manner."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.