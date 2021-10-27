RED DEER, Alta. — Skyler Bruce put away the winner early in the third period as the Winnipeg Ice topped the Red Deer Rebels 3-1 on Tuesday to extend their win streak to 10 games.

The Ice are already seven points ahead of the second-place Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

Mikey Milne had a power-play goal and Connor McClennon had an empty-goal for Winnipeg (10-0-0).

Goalie Gage Alexander made 26 saves for the win.

Liam Keeler replied for Red Deer (6-4-1) and Connor Ungar stopped 31-of-33 shots.

The Ice were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Rebels were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.