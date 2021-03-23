The Buffalo Bills retained a piece of their potent offence on Tuesday.

Sports Trust Advisors, the representatives for Isaiah McKenzie, announced that their client had re-signed with the team.

McKenzie, 25, confirmed the news himself minutes later on Twitter.

A native of Miami, McKenzie appeared in all 16 games for the Bills last season, recording 282 on 30 receptions and five touchdowns. He also added a TD on an 84-yard punt return and threw for a TD in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

McKenzie returned two kicks in 2020, but could see that role increase in 2021 after the team's primary kick returner, Andre Roberts, signed with the Houston Texans.

A fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2017 by the Denver Broncos, McKenzie joined the Bills midway through the 2018 season on a waiver claim.