LONDON — Wilfried Zaha scored his third goal in five games to earn Crystal Palace a point from a 1-1 home draw with Brighton in an English Premier League game between teams in the middle of the standings on Monday.

The Ivory Coast winger collected the ball on the left flank, cut inside, then back outside before driving a fierce left-footed shot high into the net in the 76th minute.

Neal Maupay also kept up his impressive scoring form of late, netting for the third straight game to give Brighton the lead in the 54th. The striker pounced on a side-footed cross by Leandro Trossard from the right wing, also shooting high into the corner with his left foot from a central position in the area.

Palace, which moved up one place to ninth, came into the game only late on after being dominated by Brighton in the first half.

Brighton stayed in 13th place.

