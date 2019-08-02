EDMONTON — Just a week removed from his first-career PGA TOUR start at the Barracuda Championship, Will Gordon brought his A-game with him to Edmonton Country Club, firing his second-consecutive round of 64 to take a four-stroke lead into the weekend.

“I still made a few mistakes out there today, but the good heavily outweighed the bad and I was able to make some long putts and capitalize on the chances I did have,” said the 23-year old. “There’s a long way to go, but I feel really good.”

Settling for a T31 finish in Reno just five days ago, the first-year professional has his sights set on his first professional victory.

“It helps when you play on the PGA TOUR because you realize you’re ready to play out there and gives you a whole bunch of confidence,” said Gordon, who has the largest 36-hole Mackenzie Tour lead of the 2019 season. “I thought that once I got some rest and I worked on my technique a little bit during the off week, I would be ready to compete out there, it was just a matter of getting out there.”

No stranger to going low, Gordon previously fired the second-lowest number on the Mackenzie Tour this season at the Lethbridge Paradise Open, managing a 60 in tough conditions.

Though the rest of the week didn’t go as planned for Gordon, finishing T22, the back-to-back 64 start shows a new level of consistency as the recent Vanderbilt alum transitions into the professional game.

“The transition hasn’t felt seamless, there’s been some growing pains,” said the three-time All-American. “I started with seven or eight straight weeks out of school and I got really worn down and my confidence got low, but I’ve gotten some rest and it’s been really nice for my mind.”

Gordon, who’s 16 birdies through two rounds leads the field, took the lead at the mid-way point of his second round after hitting a 3-iron on the par-5 10th hole to 15-feet from 268-yards out.

“No. 10 was a big hole for me,” said Gordon. “I was able to cash that one after already making some long putts on No. 3 and No. 8, so even though I didn’t play as well on the front, those putts kept my score (low).”

Americans Stoney Crouch, Zach Cabra and Ian Holt are all 10-under through two rounds of play, while Taylor Pendrith is the low-Canadian, currently T12, in search of his fourth Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season.

With 60 players making the cut, third-round tee times will begin on Saturday at 8:10 A.M., with the final pairing of Gordon and Crouch scheduled for 1pm.