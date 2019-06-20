Lethbridge, Alberta— Continuing the trend of low-morning scores at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open, players set to tee off in the afternoon on Thursday found themselves in an early hole, an 11-stroke hole to be exact, as William Gordon made 10 birdies and an eagle en-route to an 11-under 60, playing in the morning wave.

“After the first three holes, it was some of my best golf,” said the recent University of Vanderbilt grad, who peaked at No. 9 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. “I played the last 15 holes 12-under par and had a hole out on No. 16 from 147-yards.”

Making birdie on the difficult par-3, No. 17, 59 was suddenly in the realm of possibility for Gordon. Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th, the 22-year old left himself in a good spot just short of the green, but his chip rolled just past the hole.

“I’ve never had a chance to shoot 59 before,” said the Davidson, North Carolina native, who managed to one-up Zach Wright’s opening-round 61 at the event from 2018. “My dad asked me on my last chip, ‘where do you want to leave this’, and I said ‘I’m trying to make it, dad.

“You don’t get many chances to (shoot 59), so I was trying to capitalize,” Gordon added with a chuckle.

The course record comes as no surprise to those who’ve followed along with Gordon’s collegiate career. A three-time All-American, Gordon successfully managed his way to the quarterfinals of the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship and won an SEC Championship alongside his teammates in 2017.

Along with his collegiate prowess, Gordon claimed medalist honours at Mackenzie Tour Q-School earlier this year in Santee, California and made his professional debut last week at the GolfBC Championship, finishing T15.

“Last week, it took me a couple rounds to get comfortable,” said Gordon, who finished with rounds of 66-66-69 after opening with a 72. “It’s a different arena, but it’s still golf and I had to remind myself that I’ve done this a lot of times, and done it well, so I’m trying to build on what I’ve got.”

Alongside Gordon throughout his Canadian ventures is father/caddie Norman Gordon, who has played a large part in Gordon’s quick transition to the professional ranks.

“My dad has been up here the last two weeks, and I’ve been gone since June. 1, so he’s been really helpful off the course, getting everything organized and keeping my head above water,” said Gordon. “It’s been a really nice touch to have him up here and he keeps me calm and keeps my head on right during the round.”

Nearly immediately following the completion of Gordon’s round, at 2:39 P.M., lightning suspended play for the remainder of the day. Play will resume on Friday morning at 7:30 A.M.