Two of the greatest footballers of all-time have already stamped their names all over this generation of the sport. For Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the world is theirs, yet in their well decorated and illustrious careers, the World Cup has remained outside both of their grasps.

Trying to separate which of these two talented strikers has had the better career is an exercise in comparing the highest highs ever achieved in the sport. If one of them were to lift the World Cup Trophy, that could be the accomplishment that puts the greatest football debate of our time to rest for good.

In the realm of individual recognition, there is no prize greater than the Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best player in the world. Since 2008, only two names have appeared on the winners list: Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015) and Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016). Such is their grip on the award during that span, the 2010 voting is the only one where they didn’t hold the top two spots.

After coming up through the ranks, from the Under-14 team all the way to making his debut with the senior squad in an official match in 2004, Messi has been a member of Barcelona’s legendary club.

He has not just been part of the story, though - he’s helped rewrite the record books, playing in one of the world’s toughest and most respected leagues.

Messi has helped Barcelona capture the La Liga title nine times (2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18) an impressive number that also includes this season, where the Spanish champions came within one game of completing the first ever 38-game unbeaten season.

The Argentine has also lifted the Copa del Rey six times and the Club World Cup three times.

Playing in the most prestigious club competition in the world, the Champions League has done nothing to slow Messi’s accomplishments. Barcelona has won the title four times since Messi became a full-time member of the squad, however he did miss the 2006 final due to a torn hamstring suffered in a Round of 16 match against Chelsea.

- 2006 vs. Arsenal (2-1) at Stade de France, Paris

- 2009 vs. Manchester United (2-0) at Stadio Olimpico, Rome - head to head against Ronaldo, Messi

scored in the 70th minute to seal the victory.

- 2011 vs. Manchester United (3-1) at Wembley Stadium, London - Messi scored the winner in the 54th minute and was named Man of the Match.

- 2015 vs. Juventus (3-1) at Olympiastadion, Berlin

All in all, Messi has scored 100 times in the UEFA Champions League, from his first marker against Panathinaikos on November 2, 2005 through to his most recent goal against Chelsea on March 14 of this year’s competition.

The 30-year-old is the number two all-time scorer in the Champions League, topped only by his rival Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid superstar has bagged 120 goals since making his debut in the important club competition, with his most recent marker a dramatic 98th-minute penalty against Juventus to keep his club alive in this year’s tournament.

Ronaldo actually scored his first Champions League goal as a member of Manchester United against Roma on April 10, 2007 and his first 15 goals in the competition were scored for the Red Devils.

With his Real Madrid side headed for a showdown with Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ronaldo could add a fifth trophy to his already impressive collection of European club triumphs.

- 2008 vs. Chelsea (1-1) at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow - Ronaldo scored United’s goal in the 26th minute and they would go on to capture the prize in a 6-5 penalty kick victory.

- 2014 vs. Atletico Madrid (4-1 aet) at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon - After Real Madrid forced extra time in the third minute of stoppage time, they dominated the deciding period, including Ronaldo scoring a 120th minute penalty in the victory.

- 2016 vs. Atletico Madrid (1-1) at San Siro, Milan - Ronaldo scored the deciding penalty to give Real Madrid the victory over Atletico for the second time in three years.

- 2017 vs. Juventus (4-1) at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff- Ronaldo scored the opener and the winner as Real Madrid defended their Champions League crown.

Ronaldo’s success at both Manchester United and Real Madrid have not been confined to just European competitions, he has also tasted success in domestic pursuits.

The 33-year-old helped Manchester United capture the Premier League three times (2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09) and Real Madrid win the La Liga title twice (2011–12, 2016–17). He has won the English FA Cup once and Spain’s Copa del Rey twice. Ronaldo has also lifted the Club World Cup four times, once with United and three times with Real Madrid.

While Portugal still waits for their first World Cup title, Ronaldo did bring them the next best thing when he captained his country to victory at the Euro 2016 tournament in a final they captured over the host France.

Ronaldo was named to the team of the tournament and was brilliant for his country, though he was injured in the final and removed after 25 minutes.

Messi’s best international success came when he helped lead Argentina to victory at the U-20 World Cup. He was the tournament’s top scorer with six, including converting from the penalty spot twice in a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the Netherlands held final.

Ronaldo has never scored more than once at a World Cup tournament, picking up a single marker in Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014. Of those three, Portugal’s best finish was in 2006 when they dropped the third place game to Germany.

Messi meanwhile scored four times in Brazil in 2014, leading Argentina to the World Cup Final where they were defeated 1-0 by Germany. He also found the net once in Germany in 2006, but mustered only an assist in 2010.

Unless either man gets his hands on the trophy, the debate of which great is greater will continue to rage on, but that number-one spot is up for grabs as both men take another shot in Russia