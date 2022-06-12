How big of a loss is Stanback for Als?

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback will have surgery on Monday to repair a fractured ankle, it was announced Sunday.

Head coach Khari Jones is hopeful Stanback will be able to return this season but the timeline for his recovery is undetermined.

The team previously announced on Sunday that he was being placed on the six-game injured list Sunday.

Stanback left the team's season-opening loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury, taking a handoff from Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. near the goal line and emerging from under a pile of Stampeders defenders injured.

The 27-year-old had to be carted off the field and did not return to the game.

In his fourth CFL campaign out of Virginia Union, Stanback is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons for the Als in 2019 and 2021.

Montreal also announced Sunday that running back Shane Simpson is being added to the roster.