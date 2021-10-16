Jones has plenty of confidence in 'steady' Shiltz as life without Adams Jr. begins

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback will miss Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks due to food poisoning, the team has announced.

William Stanback will not be in uniform for this afternoon’s game due to food poisoning. — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 16, 2021

Stanback has appeared in eight games this season for the Alouettes and has 109 carries for 677 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 10 passes for 56 yards.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire three-season CFL career with the Alouettes.

Stanback missed last week’s 20-16 victory over the Redblacks with a rib injury.