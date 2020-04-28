Team: MODO Jr. (J20 SuperElit)
Hometown: Solleftea, SWE  Nationality: SWE
HT: 6-4  WT: 192   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 6  Final: 3
NHL Ranking  Mid: 7 ES  Final: 14 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

Stats Line

 
2019-20 GP G PTS PIM
MODO Jr. 37 5 24 16
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Checks every category necessary to be a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL. Contributes significantly in all areas of the game."

Projection: No. 1 Complete Defenceman
Comparable: Duncan Keith

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Puck Skills Defensive Play
4/5 5/5 5/5 4.5/5 4/5
 

 

 