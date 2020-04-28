1h ago
William Wallinder - Defence
kchow
TSN.ca Staff
Team: MODO Jr. (J20 SuperElit)
Hometown: Solleftea, SWE Nationality: SWE
HT: 6-4 WT: 192 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 6 Final: 3
NHL Ranking Mid: 7 ES Final: 14 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
Stats Line
|2019-20
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|MODO Jr.
|37
|5
|24
|16
Craig Button's Analysis
"Checks every category necessary to be a No. 1 defenceman in the NHL. Contributes significantly in all areas of the game."
Projection: No. 1 Complete Defenceman
Comparable: Duncan Keith
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Puck Skills
|Defensive Play
|4/5
|5/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5