Williams' interim boss Simon Roberts has quashed speculation that George Russell could be removed to make way for Sergio Perez in 2021.

Ahead of this weekend's Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Roberts said Russell will drive alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi next season. Last week in Portugal, Roberts was mum on Russell’s future which added fuel to the rumours that outgoing Racing Point driver Perez could take Russell’s place for 2021.

"I probably caused a bit of confusion last week, I’m sorry about that," Roberts said. "We didn’t really want to comment on the driver position but as George said, Claire made the announcement earlier this year. Nothing’s changed, and this is our driver line-up for this year and next year. We’re very happy with them and we’re looking forward to working with them in a continued way."

Russell also spoke with the media ahead of this weekend’s race, and spoke confidently about the prospects of him driving for the team next year. "I’ll tell you what I said last week, really," Russell said. "Nothing has changed, it was announced earlier this year, obviously a lot of speculation going around and, as I say, a lot of good drivers on the market. But I’ll be in the seat next year with Williams in 2021, so that’s what I can tell you."