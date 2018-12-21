The Canadian Football League and CFLPA have agreed to allow Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to work out for and potentially sign with an NFL team, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Williams-Lambert is still on his two-year CFL rookie contract, which was signed before the reinstatement of the NFL window, but will be allowed to sign in the NFL as a settlement of a grievance filed under the CBA.

Williams-Lambert's CFL playing rights remain with the Roughriders.

The 24-year-old Ball State product finished his rookie season with 62 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns. Williams-Lambert was the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.