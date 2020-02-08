After visiting with the Toronto Argonauts recently, last year's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson and his family are in Hamilton to meet with the Tiger-Cats, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported. Lalji added Jefferson is expecting an offer from the Tiger-Cats.

My understanding is the #Bombers have raised their offer to 250k in recent days. It will take a lot to get him to leave Winnipeg. @CFLonTSN #CFLFA pic.twitter.com/oXKInhTwpk — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 8, 2020

Jefferson has been sought after during the CFL free agency negotiating window but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still trying to keep the defensive end. Lalji also reported the Blue Bombers have raised their offer to $250K in recent days, adding it will take a lot to get the 29-year-old to leave Winnipeg.

Jefferson was named the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player last season after recording 24 tackles, 12 sacks, and one interception. He has played in six seasons in the CFL, recording 151 tackles, 43 sacks, and three interceptions in 94 games. He's split his time with the Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Edmonton Eskimos.