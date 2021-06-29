More matches postponed at Wimbledon due to rain

Eighteen singles matches at Wimbledon have been postponed because of rain, including one between No. 5-seeded Bianca Andreescu and Alize Cornet.

🌧️ at #Wimbledon means ...



🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu, 🇨🇦 Felix Auger-Aliassime & 🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez had their matches cancelled today



🇨🇦 Denis Shapovalov's match is currently suspended ... he leads 🇩🇪 Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, *5-6 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) June 29, 2021

The match involving No. 12 Victoria Azarenka and Kateryna Kozlova was also pushed back to Wednesday, as were 10 other women’s matches and six on the men’s side.

The tournament had 21 matches postponed Monday.