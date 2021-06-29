57m ago
More matches postponed at Wimbledon due to rain
Eighteen singles matches at Wimbledon have been postponed because of rain, including one between No. 5-seeded Bianca Andreescu and Alize Cornet.
The Canadian Press
The match involving No. 12 Victoria Azarenka and Kateryna Kozlova was also pushed back to Wednesday, as were 10 other women’s matches and six on the men’s side.
The tournament had 21 matches postponed Monday.