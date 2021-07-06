It's shaping up to be quite the day Wednesday at the All England Club.

For the first time ever, two Canadian men's singles players will be in the quarterfinal draw of a Grand Slam event as both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov take the court in the elite eight.

Wednesday at #Wimbledon



8 am ET - No. 1 Court



🇨🇦 Shapovalov v 🇷🇺 Khachanov



followed by



🇨🇦 Auger-Aliassime v 🇮🇹 Berrettini — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 6, 2021

Things kick off at 8am et/5am pt on TSN3, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App when Shapovalov battles No. 25 seed Karen Khachanov followed by Auger-Aliassime taking on No. 7 Matteo Berrettini with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Shapovalov posted a straight sets victory (6-1, 6-3, 7-5) over Roberto Bautista Agut early on 'Manic Monday' to advance to the Wimbledon quarters for the first time ever. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired 15 aces and broke the No. 8-ranked Spaniard seven times.

"(I) played some really high-level tennis today," Shapovalov said after his victory on Monday. "It's really, really tough to pick on many things.

"Obviously I got a little bit nervous in the third set. I think it's completely normal. I dealt with that really, really well. Other than that, I played really flawless."

Khachanov, who is also through to the final eight at Wimbledon for the first time, fell to Shapovalov in their only previous meeting in the 2019 Davis Cup semifinals.

Soon after, Auger-Aliassime made Canadian men's tennis history with a hard fought upset win over No. 4 Alexander Zverev, calling it ”the best victory of my life.”

Auger-Aliassime took the opening two sets but Zverev battled back to force a deciding fifth. Auger-Aliassime broke Zverev to start and went up 30-0 in the second game before the match was halted for about 30 minutes because of rain. After play resumed, Zverev battled back to take a 3-2 lead but the Montreal native held strong to win 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, dropping to his knees after advancing to his first Grand Slam quarters.

"My celebration was very honest and genuine," Auger-Aliassime said. "It's a big milestone for me in my young career."

"It's unbelievable. You dream of moments like this as a kid. I'm a normal kid from Montreal, Canada and here I am," he told the Wimbledon crowd.

At 20 years and 337 days, Auger-Aliassime is the youngest men's singles player to reach the Wimbledon quarters since Nick Kyrgios in 2014 (19 years, 70 days).

In the other men's quarterfinal matchups, No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic will take on unranked Marton Fucsovics (8:30am et/5:30am pt) while No. 6 Roger Federer battles 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz (approximately 10:30am et/7:30am pt).