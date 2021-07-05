Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at Wimbledon is continuing.

The Montreal native beat No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-3 to move on, joining fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Auger-Aliassime took the opening two sets but Zverev battled back to force a deciding fifth set. Auger-Aliassime broke Zverev to start the set and went up 30-0 in the second game before the match was halted for about 30 minutes because of rain. Zverev battled back to take a 3-2 lead but the Canadian held strong as his bid of his first career Grand Slam continues.

The 20-year-old will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

His win made history as for the first time ever, multiple Canadian men have reached the quarters in a singles Grand Slam.

Shapovalov dispatched of No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in his Round of 16 match earlier on Monday. He will take on Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarters on Wednesday.

