Russian and Belarusian athletes will be barred from taking part in Wimbledon this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple reports out of England.

A formal announcement is expected to come later on Tuesday.

Expect an announcement later this morning: Wimbledon to become the first tennis tournament to impose a full ban on players from Russia and Belarus.



A stark contrast to the French Open, for which the likes of Medvedev and Azarenka remain on the entry list. https://t.co/4Vo8VpNgp0 — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) April 20, 2022

Players from the two countries have continued to compete in WTA and ATP events since late February, though not under their nation's flags.

The decision would, notably, keep world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and world No. 8 Andrey Rublev - both of Russia - out the year's third major in the men's draw. In the women's draw, fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus would be forced to miss the event, along with countrywoman Victoria Azarenka (currently ranked No. 18) and world No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Wimbledon is set to run from June 27-July 10 at the All England Club, one month after the French Open, where Russian and Belarusian athletes are expected to be allowed to compete.