Bombers name Bighill 2021 recipient of the Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced that linebacker Adam Bighill is the 2021 recipient of the Ed Kotowich Good guy Award.

The award acknowledges the player who has excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room and shows outstanding effort in the community.

Bighill had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, as he was named a Canadian Football League All-Star and the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

The 33-year-old was at the centre of the Bombers' defence, which has helped the club win back-to-back Grey Cup championships in 2019 and 2021.

The six-time CFL All-Star and three-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player is involved in a numbers of local and national charities, including Operation Smile Canada, The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, Special Olympics Manitoba and the Manitoba Ride For Dad.

The ‘Good Guy Award’ honours Ed Kotowich, who played for the Blue Bombers from 1955-61.