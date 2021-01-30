The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Saturday that the team has signed American defensive backs Jeremiah Johnson and Marwin Evans.

Johnson, 26, joins the Blue Bombers after last playing five games with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL. The Baltimore, MD, native signed with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Johnson was named to the First Team All-Mountain East Conference for four consecutive seasons while at Concordia University. He was the first to accomplish the feat in the program's history.

Evans, 27, most recently played with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. The Milwaukee, WI, native has 32 games of NFL experience with the Green Bay Packers during the 2016-17 seasons.