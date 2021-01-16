Bombers agree to extension with DB Johnson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a one-year contract extension with veteran defensive back Josh Johnson, the team announced Saturday.

Johnson originally signed with Winnipeg last February after four seasons in the CFL split between the BC Lions, Ottawa Redblacks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Edmonton Football Team.

Johnson spent 2019 in Edmonton, recording 43 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in 17 games.

The 30-year-old has 156 tackles, five interceptions, and six sacks in 64 career CFL games.