1h ago
Bombers agree to 2-year extension with Wilson
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with American linebacker Kyrie Wilson.
TSN.ca Staff
Wilson has played his entire three-year CFL career with the Blue Bombers, and started all 18 games for the team in 2019, registering 63 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.