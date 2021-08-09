The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were once again without running back Andrew Harris and wide receiver Darvin Adams for practice on Monday.

Both players missed the team's season-opening 19-6 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to injuries.

The Blue Bombers were also without defensive back Josh Johnson and offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld on Monday.

Harris, the CFL's leading rusher in each of the previous three seasons, was named Grey Cup Most Valuable Player in 2019. The 34-year-old had 225 carries for 1,380 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Adams, 31, had 47 receptions for 549 yards and five touchdowns during the 2019 season.

The Blue Bombers are set to return to action on Friday, when they host the Toronto Argonauts.