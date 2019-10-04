O'Shea: 'There's a chance' DC Hall will be ready for game on Saturday

Winnipeg Blue Bombers cover linebacker Anthony Gaitor will miss his team's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday.

Gaitor was placed on the one-game injured list with Marcus Rios sliding over from his halfback position to take Gaitor's spot. Nick Taylor will be inserted into the lineup in place of Rios at halfback and Brandon Alexander will get the start at safety for the Blue Bombers.

In 14 games for the Bombers this season, the 30-year-old Gaitor has 34 tackles and three sacks.

Winnipeg (9-5) is hoping to end their two-game losing streak and keep pace atop the West Division when they travel to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders (9-4).