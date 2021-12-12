Bombers beat Tiger-Cats in OT to repeat as Grey Cup champs

The Grey Cup will not be changing hands after all.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Tiger-Cats 33-25 in the 108th Grey Cup Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Winnipeg got the ball to start overtime and Zach Collaros hit Darvin Adams for a touchdown to give the Bombers the advantage and sealed it with a Kyrie Wilson interception.

The Tiger-Cats tied the game with four seconds remaining on a short field goal from Michael Domagala, but were unable to keep pace with the Bombers in the extra frame after a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.

Dane Evans was injured in the second quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Jeremiah Masoli under centre.

The Bombers defeated the Ticats 33-12 in the 2019 Grey Cup. The CFL didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

