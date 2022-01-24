GM: Bombers could be outbid on Streveler, OL Desjarlais set for NFL workouts

While Chris Streveler is currently focused on staying in the NFL, Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters admitted Monday that Winnipeg could be outbid in free agency if the quarterback returns to the CFL.

Streveler opened this season as the Arizona Cardinals’ third-string quarterback, but was waived in November. He finished the season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Walters said that the Blue Bombers would not be able to match if any CFL team offers Streveler starting-quarterback money after re-signing Zach Collaros on a one-year, $550,000 contract last week.

The 27-year-old Streveler played a key role for the Blue Bombers in 2019, making eight starts at quarterback during the season and throwing for one touchdown and receiving another in the team's Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Blue Bombers could also be saying goodbye to Canadian offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais this off-season.

Walters said Monday the 24-year-old has 12-to-13 NFL workouts scheduled and is expected to sign south of the border.

Desjarlais, selected fourth overall in the 2019 CFL Draft, has made 32 starts for the Blue Bombers over the past two seasons.