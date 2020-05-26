The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are getting back on the practice field.

Beginning Thursday, the team will be able to open up IG Field to resume practising and training.

"The CFL has given authorization as well, effective today, to open back up facilities based on provincial health and municipal authorities," Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller told the Winnipeg Free Press on Tuesday.

Although training will start up again, it comes with a number of restrications, according to TSN's Sara Orlesky.

I’m told that each player will be health screened prior to entry and must schedule their workouts in advance with the head trainer. Restrictions include 1:1 player-trainer ratio

Each player will be screened prior to entry and must schedule their workouts in advance with the head trainer. Restrictions include 1:1 player-trainer ratio with a maximum of two players in at one time.

"This is a testament, actually, to all the citizens of Manitoba who have done exactly what our public health officials have been asking," said Miller. "So it's a positive first step for us getting back to a normal training routine or the new normal and it just goes to [show] how Manitobans took this seriously and flattened this curve."

The Blue Bombers will be the first CFL team to reopen their facilities, and it is unknown when the other eight teams will follow their lead.

"We're going to be discussing that this week," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "We want to be very cautious and part of the process is you have to be certain you can do it right... you have to not only have a good plan but be able to execute against that plan."

Last week, the CFL announced that the earliest it could begin play would be September, meaning the cancellation of this year’s Touchdown Atlantic contest between Toronto and Saskatchewan, which was set for Halifax on July 25.