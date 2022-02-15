The Winnipeg blue Bombers have signed American quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Prukop, 28, will join Winnipeg for his fifth season in the CFL, having also suited up for the Toronto Argonauts (2017-19), Calgary Stempeders (2020-21) and Edmonton Elks (2021).

In 49 regular season games, he has passed for 467 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also added 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Last season with the Elks, Prukop completed 18-of-26 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 134 yards and two scores.

Prukop signed with the Argos as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent three seasons in Toronto.