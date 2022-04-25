WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games.

Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1.

Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place.

The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change.

It notes that it has worked with the Canadian Football League as well as Manitoba Health in monitoring all pertinent COVID-19 activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.