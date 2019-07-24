Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Jeff Hecht took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share his thoughts on Ottawa Redblacks long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa receiving a two-game suspension for violating the CFL/CFLPA drug policy.

"Let me know if you need a workout program after you're done your 2 week vacation," Hecht wrote while quote tweeting the CFL Communications announcement of the suspension. "Sometimes you just have to work hard instead of being lazy and try to buy an edge."

The Redblacks said in a statement Tuesday that Bourassa tested positive as the result of an over-the-counter product, which Bourassa was unaware contained a banned substance.

"The player was very much aware of the banned nature of this product," Hecht added in a subsequent tweet. "If he was not, then there is a larger problem of negligence and ignorance that needs to be addressed."

Hecht, 33, is a nine-year CFL veteran and posted two tackles in the Bombers' 31-1 victory over the Redblacks last week.

Bourassa, 27, is in his third CFL season with the Redblacks.