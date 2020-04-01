Bighill: Have to be creative, make the most of it working out through pandemic

Like the rest of the CFL, Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill was preparing for training camp and the new season when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

With gyms and facilities closed, Bighill said there was some adjusting to his workout routine.

"At the end of the day, you have to be creative," Bighill told TSN’s Farhan Lalji. "Luckily I have a backyard. I have some stairs in the house. I have a handful of bands and some weights. I can’t do everything I want to do, but I can make the most of it and really start focusing my training to other areas that I would have been anyway. When there’s a will, there’s a way."

Bighill and the Bombers are coming off capturing the 107th Grey Cup, the team’s first championship in 31 years. Bighill said the team was excited to get their title-defence season underway, but understand that football isn’t currently the priority.

"Everything is obviously in the air,” Bighill said. “We’ve been in contact with the CFLPA. Everyone’s getting updated, but no one really knows when this is going to end on the government or CFLPA level. It’s something where we all just have to be patient and really see where it goes because there are so many ramifications that football is not the most important thing that we can be focusing on right now. It’s the health and safety of others."

Bighill, who finished last year with 61 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions, added when it’s safe to return to sports, he’ll be ready.

"We have to make sure we’re handling this the right way and when it’s time to be playing football then it’s time to play football."