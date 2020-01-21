The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have promoted Buck Pierce to offensive coordinator, the club announced Tuesday.

Pierce, who served as the team's quarterbacks coach last season, will continue in that role as well.

Pierce has been on the Blue Bombers' coaching staff since 2014. He started as the team's running backs coach before moving to quarterbacks coach in 2016.

In other Bombers' coaching staff moves, Kevin Bourgoin will shift from running backs coach to receivers coach and Pete Costanza will join as running backs coach. Marty Costello will remain in his role as the offensive line coach.