Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler is not expected to practice with his team on Thursday and his status remains uncertain for Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Calgary Stampeders, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Streveler hasn't played since Oct. 19 when he suffered an ankle injury against the Stampeders.

QB Chris Streveler not expected to practice with the @Wpg_BlueBombers today. Status uncertain for Sunday. #CFL #bluebombers — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 7, 2019

Zach Collaros, who was acquired from the Toronto Argonauts at the trade deadline, took first-team reps at practice on Wednesday and will be the man behind centre on Sunday if Streveler is unable to go.

The 24-year-old Streveler has thrown for 1,564 yards with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions over 13 games this season.

Collaros, 31, has just played one game in a Blue Bombers uniform this season, edging the Stamps 29-28 on Oct. 25 with 221 throwing yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception.

Original starter Matt Nichols was lost for the season on Aug. 15 when he injured his throwing shoulder during a game against the BC Lions.