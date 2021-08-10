Oliveira: I worked so hard to get here, I'm living out a childhood dream

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira headlined the CFL top performers for league's opening week.

The Winnipeg native was joined by Ottawa Redblacks defensive standouts Abdul Kanneh and Avery Williams.

Making his first career start in the league's opening game of the season, Oliveira rushed 22 times for league-high 126 yards in Week 1 and added one reception for 21 yards.

Kanneh dominated the highlights in the Redblacks' victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. He made two interceptions, returning the second for a 102-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and made a game-saving tackle to keep the Elks out of the endzone on the final play.

Williams led all players in Week 1 with 14 tackles - marking a career-high. He also recorded a sack of quarterback Trevor Harris in the first quarter of the win.

The top performers are chosen by a panel of judges comprised of former CFL players Matt Dunigan and Duane Forde of TSN, as well as Pierre Vercheval of RDS, who independently send their selections to the CFL head office.