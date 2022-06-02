13m ago
Bombers release 11 players in wave of cuts
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the release of 11 players in a wave of cuts for the club.
TSN.ca Staff
Those included in the transaction are the following:
American LB Darian Taylor
American WR BJ Mucklevene
American WR Whop Philyor
American RB Shane Simpson
American OL Leon Johnson
American DE Jordan Berner
American DB Corey Straughter
American DB Josh Miller
American DB Zach Hannibal
American DB Javon Jackson
National OL Brandon Sanford