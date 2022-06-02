The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the release of 11 players in a wave of cuts for the club.

Those included in the transaction are the following:

American LB Darian Taylor

American WR BJ Mucklevene

American WR Whop Philyor

American RB Shane Simpson

American OL Leon Johnson

American DE Jordan Berner

American DB Corey Straughter

American DB Josh Miller

American DB Zach Hannibal

American DB Javon Jackson

National OL Brandon Sanford