Chris Streveler is getting set for his next chapter.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday morning that they have released Streveler to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler spent the past two seasons in Winnipeg and established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league last year. The Bombers QB rushed for 726 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns in 17 games while also throwing eight touchdowns.

He also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in a Grey Cup victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to give Winnipeg their first title in 29 years.

The 25-year-old is a native of Crystal Lake, Ill., and played his college ball at the University of South Dakota.