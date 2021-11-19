Up Next

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released veteran receiver Naaman Roosevelt from their practice roster Friday.

Roosevelt, 30, signed with Winnipeg on Aug. 30 and spent his entire time with the CFL club on the practice roster.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Buffalo, N.Y., spent five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015-19), registering 301 receptions for 4,134 yards and 20 TDs in 67 career regular-season games.

He signed with Montreal for the 2020 season but the CFL didn't play that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roosevelt re-signed with Montreal on Dec. 18, 2020 but was released July 26.

He was a 1,000-yard receiver with Saskatchewan in 2016 and 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.