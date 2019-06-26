2h ago
Bombers' Matthews to make season debut vs. Eskimos
TSN.ca Staff
The anticipated return of Chris Matthews to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' starting lineup is almost over.
The team announced the 29-year-old will make his season debut Thursday against the Edmonton Eskimos.
Matthews is slated to start at slotback after missing the team's season-opening win over the BC Lions with a lower-body injury.
Matthews returned to the Blue Bombers after four seasons in the NFL and a brief stint with the Calgary Stampeders last season.