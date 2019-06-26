The anticipated return of Chris Matthews to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' starting lineup is almost over.

The team announced the 29-year-old will make his season debut Thursday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Matthews is slated to start at slotback after missing the team's season-opening win over the BC Lions with a lower-body injury.

Matthews returned to the Blue Bombers after four seasons in the NFL and a brief stint with the Calgary Stampeders last season.