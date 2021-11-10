Quarterback Sean McGuire will start for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, according to head coach Mike O’Shea.



With the Blue Bombers having already clinched the Western Division, regular starting quarterback Zach Collaros will be given the game off for rest.

In 12 games played, McGuire has thrown for 55 yards with two completions in seven attempts.



Collaros has thrown for 3,112 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games this season.