The West Division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a 2019 CFL All-Star on Tuesday.

The team reacquired kicker Sergio Castillo from the BC Lions in exchange for a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

Castillo, 30, previously appeared in four games with the Bombers during the 2015 season.

In 2019 with the Lions, Castillo made 41 of 45 field-goal attempts with a league-best 91.1 per cent success rate.

A native of La Joya, TX, Castillo signed with the New York Jets for the 2020 season after being opting out of his contract to pursue an NFL opportunity. He appeared in six games for the Jets last season, kicking one field goal and making six extra points.

Castillo had also previously spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Bombers (9-1) host the Lions (4-5) on Saturday night.