The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian lineman Ben Koczwara and American defensive back Corey Straughter, it was announced Friday.

Kocwara was selected No. 67 overall by the Bombers in the 2018 CFL Draft and spent time with the Toronto Argonauts during the 2021 season. He previously played four seasons at the University of Waterloo.

The 21-year-old Straughter went undrafted following three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. He signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year but was released at the end of August. He led the Sun Belt Conference with five interceptions and 15 passes defenced in 2019.