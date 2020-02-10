1h ago
Bombers sign C Couture to two-year deal
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday the team has signed starting centre Michael Couture to a two-year contract extension, one day before he was scheduled to hit free agency.
TSN.ca Staff
Couture became the Blue Bombers' starting centre last season and started all 18 regular season games before getting injured for the playoffs.
The Blue Bombers drafted the 26-year-old 10th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft.