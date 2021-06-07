What will the CFL's return to play protocol look like?

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce Monday that the club has signed Canadian free agent defensive end Jonathan Kongbo to a one-year contract.

Kongbo was selected fifth overall by the Blue Bombers in the 2019 CFL Draft. He recorded 12 tackles and one sack in 12 games that season which culminated in the Blue Bombers winning the Grey Cup.

Kongbo was released following the season to allow him to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kongbo, a native of Surrey, B.C., spent played collegiately at the University of Tennessee prior to be drafting by the Blue Bombers.