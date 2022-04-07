The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the signing of wide receiver Dalton Schoen on Friday.

The 25-year-old Overland Park, KS native spent four seasons at Kansas State as a walk-on.

In 33 games, Schoen recorded 1,569 yards on 92 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Undrafted, Schoen signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, but was released following training camp.

He later spent time on the practice rosters of the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team.

Bombers training camp is set to open on May 15.