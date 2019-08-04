10m ago
Blue Bombers sign DB Maston
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Mercy Maston, the team announced on Sunday. Maston spent two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos before they released him to pursue an opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Blue Bombers 27, Argonauts 28
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Mercy Maston, the team announced on Sunday.
Maston spent two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos before they released him to pursue an opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles.
He was released by the NFL team in May.The 26-year-old appeared in 19 games with the Eskimos and recorded two interceptions and 57 tackles.