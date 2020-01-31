Collaros: It was a 'no-brainer' to stay in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The longest-serving current Blue Bomber is staying in Winnipeg.

The Bombers have given Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas a one-year extension. The 2020 season will be Thomas' ninth in Winnipeg.

The native of Douglas, N.B., had a career-best five sacks last year. He also had 22 defensive tackles as the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup.

The Acadia University product was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012.