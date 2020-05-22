The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday the team has signed former Stanford and LSU defensive back Terrance Alexander.

Alexander played one season for LSU (2018) after a four-year career at Stanford. The Louisiana native appeared in 13 games for LSU with five starts, recording 23 tackles and three pass defences.

Over four seasons at Stanford, Alexander recorded 57 tackles, eight pass defences, and an interception.

Alexander spent training camp with the Minnesota Vikings last year as an undrafted free agent.