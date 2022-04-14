Jalen Saunders is returning to the CFL.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signing of the former Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver on Thursday.

Saunders, 29, hasn't played in the league since 2018.

A standout at Oklahoma, Saunders was a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2014 and appeared in 15 NFL games that season for the Jets, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Saunders came to the CFL in 2017 with the Ticats. In two seasons in Hamilton, Saunders recorded 121 catches for 1,909 yards and six touchdowns over 25 games.

He signed with the Ottawa Redblacks prior to the 2020 season, but did not play after the season was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He re-signed with the team in 2021 before being injured in a car accident before the season started and was placed on the retired list by the Redblacks in June of last year.