The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Jermaine Ponder, the club announced on Wednesday.

Ponder, 27, originally signed with the NFL's Cleveland Browns following his senior season at St. Francis in 2018. He went on to participate in trianing camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

The Rochester, NY native set a St. Francis record with 16 passes defended (15 pass breakups, one interceptions) in 2018. Ponder was named second-team all-Northeast Conference in his senior year.