The Winnipeg blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Robert Priester, the team announced on Monday.

The Tampa, Florida played two games with the Blue Bombers in 2018, recording seven defensive tackles. The 28-year-old spent training camp with the Edmonton Elks in 2019 and played five games with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

Priester played collegiately with the Wyoming Cowboys for three seasons, recording 103 total tackles and three forced fumbles in 35 games.